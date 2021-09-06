Man allegedly murders 3 children, tries to kill wife too before suicide bid in Guj

New Delhi :

The woman was in a criticial condition following the incident that took place on Friday night in Ramad village under Meghraj taluka, they said.





The accused, Jivabhai Dedun, was taken into custody by police on Sunday after he tried to end his life, an official from Isari police station said.





The accused apparently suspected that his wife was having an illicit affair, he said. He allegedly attacked his wife with an axe, injuring her severely.





He then allegedly took his two daughters, aged two-and-a-half and eight years, and nine-year-old son and threw them in a dam located near the village, he said, adding that the three bodies were fished out on Saturday evening.