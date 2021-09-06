Vote against BJP in UP polls: Tikait to farmers

Thousands of farmers gathered on Sunday at a mahapanchayat in Muzaffarnagar, where BKU leader Rakesh Tikait called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders “rioters” and said the party should be given a drubbing in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Rakesh Tikait (File Photo) Muzaffarnagar : “This government should be given ‘vote ki chhott’ (electoral defeat). The slogan of ‘fasalon ke daam nahi, to vote nahi’ (no fair price for crops, no votes) will have to be raised,” Tikait said at the mega rally attended by farmers from UP and neighbouring states. The mahapanchayat was organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in protest against the Centre’s controversial farm laws.