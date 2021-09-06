12-year-old succumbs to Nipah in Kerala, 2 others show symptoms

Kozhikode :

As Kerala reeled under a daily increase of nearly 30,000 cases of COVID-19, the deadly Nipah virus has come as another thorn in its side, prompting the state to further heighten the alertness of its health machinery to prevent an outbreak of a different infection.





Acting swiftly, the State and Central governments rushed their teams to Kozhikode to assess the situation in the areas of Chathamangalam Panchayat.





State Health Minister Veena George, who is camping in Kozhikode district said situation was under control and there was no need for any panic. Meanwhile, a team from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reached the state to provide support as two others also displayed symptoms of the virus infection. The child developed fever on August 27 and was first admitted to a local clinic. Later, he was taken to a private hospital from where he was brought to the Medical College Hospital. However, he was shifted to another private hospital but died on Sunday.