Mon, Sep 06, 2021

Amit Shah hails top rating of Modi as Prime Minister in global survey

Published: Sep 06,202112:44 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hailed the finding of a global survey, which ranks Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader with the highest approval rating, and said it reflected the “unwavering faith” of every Indian in his works and visionary leadership.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo)
New Delhi:
The data by Morning Consult, which regularly tracks popularity ratings of a host of global leaders, has put Modi with 70 percent approval on the top of a list which included US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“Self-reliant India and its hard-working leadership are leading the world. Prime Minister @narendramodi continues to top the list of the world’s most popular leaders with a 70 % Global Approval Rating. It is a symbol of the unwavering faith of every Indian in the works and visionary leadership of Modi,” Shah said in a tweet.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations