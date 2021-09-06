Amit Shah hails top rating of Modi as Prime Minister in global survey

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday hailed the finding of a global survey, which ranks Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader with the highest approval rating, and said it reflected the “unwavering faith” of every Indian in his works and visionary leadership.
आत्मनिर्भर भारत और उसका परिश्रमी नेतृत्व पूरे विश्व में अग्रणी है।— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 5, 2021
प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी 70% ग्लोबल अप्रूवल रेटिंग के साथ विश्व के सबसे लोकप्रिय नेताओं की सूची में शिखर पर बने हुए हैं।
यह मोदी जी के कार्यों व दूरदर्शी नेतृत्व में हर भारतीय के अटूट विश्वास का प्रतीक है। https://t.co/D5LS2CdzkT
Conversations