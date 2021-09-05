Lay emphasis on harvest management: CM Bommai

Bangalore :

The chief minister, who launched the ambitious CM Raitha Nidhi Scholarship programme, said efforts will be made to get better prices for the crops grown by the farmer through scientific storage of agricultural produce, transportation, marketing facilities and other amenities.





Bommai said agriculture universities must successfully grow the plant variety, which are researched in the agriculture fields.





Universities must come out of their premises to the fields, he opined.





Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s determination to double the income of farmers, he said that though it is a challenge the Prime Minister has accepted the challenge and has charted out a plan.





He also said that the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Scheme was implemented to provide security to farmers'' lives. The State government too added Rs 4,000 additional assistance when B S Yediyurappa took charge as CM, he said.