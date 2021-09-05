India logs 42,766 Covid cases, Kerala continues upward trend

New Delhi :

Kerala continued to witness an increase in the Covid cases. The state alone accounts for a maximum number of active cases at present. The number of active cases in the state stands at 2,50,065, so far, according to the ministry's report.





At the same time, India registered 308 new deaths due to Covid, taking the cumulative fatalities so far at 4,40,533, according to the Ministry's report released on Sunday morning.





In the meantime, a total of 38,091 Covid infected patients recovered/discharged in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally of the Covid recovery in the country so far to 3,21,38,092.





The Covid recovery rate was reported at 97.42 per cent, according to the health ministry's report.





The active cases in the country stand at 4,10,048, which accounts for 1.24 per cent of total cases.





As per the ministry's data, India's daily Covid positivity rate was reported at 2.45 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was reported at 2.62 per cent. It is the 72nd day that India's weekly positivity rate remained below 3 per cent.





A total of 53,00,58,218 Covid samples were tested so far in the country, of which 17,47,476 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, ministry's data said.





India has so far administered 68.46 crore doses of Covid vaccines, including 71,61,760 doses administered in the last 24 hours.