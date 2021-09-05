Tamilnadu HR and CE Department to start 10 arts and science colleges

Chennai :

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister PK Sekar Babu on Saturday informed the Assembly that the incumbent DMK regime led by Chief Minister MK Stalin does not exploit devotee’s sentiments for gains or violence.





Replying to the debate on demand for grants for the HR and CE Department, the Minister said, “This government does not exploit Bhakthi to instigate violence. It does not exploit Bhakthi for financial gains.” The government is led by a Chief Minister who does not bow down to the north, he said, taking a veiled dig at the BJP led Union govt. The deceased saints, if they were alive, would have adored Stalin for his work, he added.





112 announcements for HR&CE





Making about 112 announcements for his department, Sekar Babu proposed to extend the scheme of distributing free food at temples to three more shrines. Free food (annadhanam) would be distributed from 8 am to 8 pm at Tiruttani, Samayapuram, and Tiruchendur temples from September 17, he said. Currently, the scheme is implemented only in Palani and Srirangam temples.





The Minister also informed the House that pilgrims could get tonsured in all temples free of cost and the temples would foot the bill.





The Minister also announced that new arts and science colleges would be opened in Chennai among 10 places at a cost of Rs 150 crore.





Proposing to upgrade 114 temple-run libraries at Rs 10 crore, he also informed the House that the six archaka training schools run by the department would be developed at Rs 1.5 crore. He also announced a new Othuvaar training school at a cost of Rs 1 crore at Samayapuram Mariamman and Nellaiyappar temples. A new archaka training school has been proposed at Aadhikesva Perumal Temple in Sriperumbudur.





Key Takeaways:





• No fee for couples getting married at Temples if either of the partners are differently abled. Only maintenance fee would be collected for marriage halls owned by temples if one of the partners is differently abled.





• Fire acid centers with medical staff, including doctors would be developed at 10 temples with high footfall at Rs 10 crore.





• Rs 1 crore to study rope car feasibility in Tiruttani, Tiruchengode, Trichy Rock Fort, Tiruneermalai and Tirukazhunkundaram.





• Intergrated commerical complex at a cost of 150 crore on the land belonging to Egmore Srinivasa Perumal Temple on Poonamallee High Road.





• Rs 100 crore commerical complex to be constructed on retrived land belonging to Kancheepuram Ekambaranathar Temple on PH Road.





• Rs 250 crore to improve basic amenities in Palani, Samayapuram, Thiruvannamalai, Thiruttani and Rameswaram temples which record high footfall throughout the year.