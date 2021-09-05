Sun, Sep 05, 2021

Ladakh admin signs ‘historic’ MoU with BRO for upgradation of road network

Published: Sep 05,202105:02 AM

The Ladakh administration and the Border Roads Organisation signed an MoU for upgradation and improvement of the road network in the Union territory, officials said on Saturday.

Representative Image (File Photo)
Leh:
Calling the MoU a historic move, they said the union territory (UT) administration also assigned seven projects to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) considering their expertise in hilly areas to construct tunnels and roads.

He said the MoU was signed by Chief Engineer, Project HIMANK, Brig Arvinder Singh, Chief Engineer Project VIJAYAK Brig Ashish Gambhir; and Chief Engineer, Public Works Ladakh PC Tanoch at the UT secretariat here on Friday.

