Govt signs peace accord with 5 insurgent groups of Assam

New Delhi :

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was present on the occasion, said the accord will bring lasting peace and all-around development in Karbi Anglong.





The insurgent groups which signed the peace accord are the People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK), Karbi Longri NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), Karbi People’s Liberation Tiger (KPLT), Kuki Liberation Front (KLF), and United Peoples Liberation Army (UPLA).





About 1,000 militants belonging to these groups have surrendered along with their arms and have joined the mainstream.