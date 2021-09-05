Congress seeks SC-monitored probe into JEE exam paper leak

New Delhi :

The Congress on Saturday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the alleged manipulation of JEE Mains examination after the CBI arrested seven persons in this connection.





Congress also demanded answers from the BJP government, saying the Education Ministry and the National Testing Agency (NTA) are responsible for conducting examinations in a transparent manner and why they are not held accountable.





The party’s students wing, NSUI, also announced protests across the country on Monday on the issue.





Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, Delhi Congress leader Alka Lamba and NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan said how can students be assured that such frauds have not happened in other exams by NTA.