History-sheeter found dead in Kumbakonam, drug overdose suspected

Thiruchirapalli :

R Vijayakumar (26), against whom several cases were pending across police stations was also enlisted as a history-sheeter.





On Saturday morning, Thanjavur West police received information that Vijayakumar was lying dead in an abandoned building near Kumbakonam railway station.





Police retrieved the body and a syringe and drug used by him. A case was registered and police are investigating.





Initial investigations found that Vijayakumar was a drug addict and the police have been inquiring about the supplier of the drug.