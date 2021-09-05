Sun, Sep 05, 2021

History-sheeter found dead in Kumbakonam, drug overdose suspected

Published: Sep 05,202102:56 AM

A notorious anti-social was found dead after injecting an overdose of drugs in Kumbakonam on Saturday.

Representative Image (File Photo)
Thiruchirapalli:
R Vijayakumar (26), against whom several cases were pending across police stations was also enlisted as a history-sheeter.

On Saturday morning, Thanjavur West police received information that Vijayakumar was lying dead in an abandoned building near Kumbakonam railway station.

Police retrieved the body and a syringe and drug used by him. A case was registered and police are investigating.

Initial investigations found that Vijayakumar was a drug addict and the police have been inquiring about the supplier of the drug.

