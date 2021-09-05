Tamil Nadu BJP supports all-caste temple priests, says MLA

Chennai :

“Vishva Hindu Parishad is providing training for persons of all castes to become priests,” said Gandhi, in the Assembly. Immediately, Speaker M Appavu intervened and asked whether BJP supports the scheme of persons of all castes becoming priests brought by the ruling government, for which Gandhi said that they are supporting the initiative.





The DMK after coming to power announced that the scheme of persons of all castes becoming priests will be implemented and Chief Minister MK Stalin issued appointment orders to 56 ‘Archakas,’ including 22 ‘Archakas’ who had completed ‘Archakas’ training in the institutes setup by the state.





MHA prohibited processions: Minister





Replying to Gandhi on his demand of giving permission to public procession on Ganesh Chaturthi, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minister PK Sekar Babu said it was Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla who ordered not to hold any religious festivals or processions in view of pandemic and going by the orders, the state government also cancelled the public procession of Ganesh idols to prevent the spread of pandemic.





No ban for Ganesha idols in Pondy: L-G





Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said that there is no ban for erecting Ganesha idols for Vinayaga Chathurthi festival here. Talking to reporters she said there is no ban, but celebrate with caution.