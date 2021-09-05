DMK man assaults spl tahsildar, revenue officials to stage protest

Thiruchirapalli :

Earlier, there was an altercation between the Manapparai Special Tahsildar (Land Tax) Fathima Sahayaraj and the Manapparai Town DMK Secretary Gopi on Friday over a land taxation dispute.





Suddenly, Gopi had reportedly assaulted the Tahsildar. Subsequently, Fathima Sahayaraj lodged a complaint with the police.





Meanwhile, on Saturday, the revenue officials decided to stage a statewide protest.





The meeting discussed intensifying the protest if no action was initiated against the DMK functionary.





In the meantime, the police registered a case against Gopi under various sections. However, Gopi, who developed chest pain, was admitted to a private hospital.