Sun, Sep 05, 2021

DMK man assaults spl tahsildar, revenue officials to stage protest

Published: Sep 05,202102:07 AM

Protesting the assault of a Special Tahsildar by a DMK functionary in Tiruchy, Revenue Department officials convened a meeting on Saturday and decided to stage a statewide protest, while the police registered a case against the party cadre under various sections.

Thiruchirapalli:
Earlier, there was an altercation between the Manapparai Special Tahsildar (Land Tax) Fathima Sahayaraj and the Manapparai Town DMK Secretary Gopi on Friday over a land taxation dispute.

Suddenly, Gopi had reportedly assaulted the Tahsildar. Subsequently, Fathima Sahayaraj lodged a complaint with the police.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the revenue officials decided to stage a statewide protest.

The meeting discussed intensifying the protest if no action was initiated against the DMK functionary.

In the meantime, the police registered a case against Gopi under various sections. However, Gopi, who developed chest pain, was admitted to a private hospital.

