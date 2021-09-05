Pattukkottai boy enters Asia Book of Records by skating at 18.4 km per hr

Thiruchirapalli :

N Nalanraj, son of Natarajan-Sangeetha couple from Naattusalai near Pattukkottai and a Class 2 student in a private school in Thanjavur, achieved the feat of long skating run as a part of National Sports Day celebrations and COVID-19 prevention awareness run organized by Pattukkottai Sai Nikil Sports Academy and Manora Rotary Club on Saturday.





Nalanraj commenced his skating from Anaikadu bypass road at around 6 am which was flagged off by Pattukkottai Sub Collector S Balachandar.





Nalanraj completed 18.4 km in an hour and defeated the previous record.





Previously, only 16 km was completed in an hour. Adjudicator Vivek R Nair of India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records registered the record and announced it officially and the certificate was handed over to Nalanraj.