Amethi has become self-reliant in medical oxygen production: Smriti Irani

Amethi :

Irani, on a two-day visit to her parliamentary constituency in Uttar Pradesh, inspected a trauma centre in Jagdishpur.





''Amethi was deprived of various facilities for 70 years. There was not a single oxygen plant in Amethi, but today there are seven oxygen plants.... In the area of medical oxygen, Amethi has become self-reliant,'' she said.





''Amethi is my home, my family. I know how to look after the family. I do what I say. You have seen that during the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially samples had to be sent to Lucknow for testing, but the Yogi Adityanath government in UP made such a provision that COVID-19 tests are now being conducted in Amethi,'' said Irani, who defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the constituency in 2019.





''Whether I am in Amethi or outside, I keep a tab of Amethi and am in touch with the administration,'' the Union Women and Child Development Minister said.