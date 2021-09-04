Bihar MLA in ‘objectionale’ attire on train says he had stomach upset

New Delhi :

The incident occurred on Thursday. The Railway Police Force (RPF) and the ticket examiner had to step in as the altercation had almost led to a fight. Mandal, on Friday, told reporters that he was in a rush to visit the washroom immediately after boarding the train. He hurriedly removed his kurta and pyjama, and flung the towel over his shoulder instead of wrapping it around the waist, the MLA said.

“I was only wearing the undergarments as my stomach was upset during the journey. I did not have the time to wrap it around my waist,” he told reporters. The JD(U) said a passenger stopped him and questioned him for roaming around “naked”.





