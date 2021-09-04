Canadian city to commemorate September 5 as Gauri Lankesh day

Bangalore :

The Canadian city of Burnaby has declared September 5 as “Gauri Lankesh Day”, as a tribute to the dead journalist on her death anniversary, her sister Kavitha Lankesh said on Thursday.





“I have received a proclamation (from Burnaby about observing Gauri Lankesh Day),” said Kavitha.





The proclamation issued by the office of the Mayor of Burnaby Mike Hurley said Lankesh was a courageous Indian journalist who stood up for truth and justice, challenged superstition and social ills, and dedicated her life to serving the poor and oppressed.





Hurley noted that Gauri laid down her life in 2017 in her fight against repression and for human rights and Canadians of Indian heritage commemorate her death on Sept 5 every year.





He said the City of Burnaby celebrates the community’s diversity and recognizes the contribution of Indo-Canadians.