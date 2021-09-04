Sat, Sep 04, 2021

No signs of unnatural death in Sidharth Shukla’s case, viscera sent to lab

Published: Sep 04,202104:34 AM

Updated: Sep 04,202104:34 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The autopsy report of the actor did not mention the exact cause of death, said a police officer on Friday.

Sidharth Shukla (File Photo)
Sidharth Shukla (File Photo)
Mumbai:
The viscera of actor Sidharth Shukla, who died of a heart attack here on Thursday at the age of 40, has been sent to a forensic laboratory for examination though initial reports did not reveal any signs of unnatural death, police and hospital sources said.

The autopsy report of the actor did not mention the exact cause of death, said a police officer on Friday.

“On the face of it, there were no signs of unnatural death but the opinion has been reserved,” he said, adding that the exact cause of death will be known after reports of chemical analysis of the viscera and histopathology tests were received.

There were no external injuries on the actor’s body, another police official said.

The viscera was sent to the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) while a few other organs were sent to the pathology laboratory of a medical college, said a source at the civic-run R N Cooper Hospital.

The actor was rushed to the hospital on Thursday morning after he took ill at home.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations