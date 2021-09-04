Sat, Sep 04, 2021

1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC refuses to grant interim bail on health grounds to Sajjan

Sep 04,2021

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to grant interim bail sought on health grounds to former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who is serving life imprisonment in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, saying as per the medical records his condition is stable and improving.

Supreme Court of India (File Photo)
New Delhi:
The apex court, which dealt with the submission advanced by Kumar’s counsel that the former MP be allowed to undergo treatment at a private hospital at his own cost, observed that he cannot be treated as a “super VIP patient”.

“You are feeling he is the only patient in the country to be examined. He is one of the patients,” a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh told the counsel representing Kumar. Observing that Kumar was accused of a “heinous crime”, the bench further said, “You want him to be treated as some kind of a super VIP patient. That is what is happening.” At the outset, Kumar’s counsel referred to the medical records and said he was examined by the doctors at a government hospital.

