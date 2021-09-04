From 0.89 in middle of Aug, R-value rises sharply to 1.17

New Delhi :

The R-value calculated between August 24-29 stood at 1.17 as against 0.89 between August 14-17, according to the researchers at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai. The rise comes after a steady decline in cases in the first half of August in the country. “Up to that date (August 30), the situation looked pretty bad. India’s R-value had shot up close to 1.2. Not only is it greater than one, it is much higher than the last time there was a scare of a third wave (it was 1.03 at that time).





“This is driven by several states having their R-value go over 1 in the last few days of August -- most notably Kerala and Maharashtra, but also Mizoram and Jammu and Kashmir,” Sitabhra Sinha, who is leading the team of researchers at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, said.