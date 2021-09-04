From 0.89 in middle of Aug, R-value rises sharply to 1.17

The R-value, which reflects how rapidly the pandemic is spreading, has sharply risen close to 1.2 over the last fortnight, mainly driven by cases in states like Kerala and Maharashtra, say researchers.
New Delhi:
The R-value calculated between August 24-29 stood at 1.17 as against 0.89 between August 14-17, according to the researchers at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai. The rise comes after a steady decline in cases in the first half of August in the country. “Up to that date (August 30), the situation looked pretty bad. India’s R-value had shot up close to 1.2. Not only is it greater than one, it is much higher than the last time there was a scare of a third wave (it was 1.03 at that time).
“This is driven by several states having their R-value go over 1 in the last few days of August -- most notably Kerala and Maharashtra, but also Mizoram and Jammu and Kashmir,” Sitabhra Sinha, who is leading the team of researchers at the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai, said.
