Spike in cases: SC stays Kerala’s Class 11 exams

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed for a week Kerala government’s decision to conduct offline exams for Class 11 commencing from September 6 amid the rising cases of COVID saying “there is an alarming situation in the state.”
New Delhi: The top court observed that “cases in Kerala are about 70 per cent cases of the country and children of this age cannot be exposed to this risk.” “Prima facie we find force in submission made by petitioner that the state government has not seriously considered the prevailing situation before having a physical exam proposed to be conducted in September this year,” the bech said. The apex court posted the matter for next hearing on September 13.
