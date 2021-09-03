India supplies oxygen concentrators to Thailand

New Delhi :

Indian Naval Ship Airavat reached at Sattahip in Thailand with Covid relief material and delivered 300 oxygen concentrators based on the requirement projected by its government.





INS Airavat has been deployed to deliver Covid relief to friendly foreign nations in southeast Asia who are battling the Covid-19 pandemic, under the aegis of Mission Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR).





In the current deployment, the ship has delivered Covid relief material to Indonesia, Vietnam prior to arriving in Thailand.





A Landing Ship Tank (Large) class ship, INS Airavat, is a part of the Eastern Fleet at Visakhapatnam under the Eastern Naval Command. The ship is indigenously designed and built to induct military vehicles and cargo onto the adversary shores. Her secondary role includes Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR).





Thus, she has been a platform of choice for this mission. The ship has taken an active part in the nation's effort to battle Covid-19 since April 2021.





On Thursday, another Indian Naval Ship had supplied Covid relief materials and medical oxygen plants to Bangladesh.





Offshore Patrol Vessel Indian Naval Ship Savitri reached Chattogram harbour, carrying two 960 LPM (Litres Per Minute) medical oxygen plants, developed and manufactured by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, to support the ongoing efforts of the Bangladesh military and government agencies in combating the ongoing wave of the Covid pandemic in their country.



