Over 67.65 crore Covid vaccines administered in India: Govt

New Delhi :

This is according to the 7 pm provisional report. The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry said.





Cumulatively, 26,66,03,686 individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and union territories have received their first dose and 3,20,41,597 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to health ministry data.





The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry underlined.