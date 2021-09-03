New Covid cases in Kerala falls below 30,000 level

Thiruvananthapuram :

A statement issued here by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 22,938 people turned negative taking the total active cases to 2,46,437.





The day saw 131 Covid deaths, taking the total death toll to 21,280.





Thrissur district recorded 3,530 cases, followed by Ernakulam with 3,435, and Kozhikode with 3,344 cases.





Chief Minister Vijayan has called a meeting of experts on Saturday to finalise the way forward, after interacting with local body representatives on Friday and appreciated the hard work to contain the Covid spread. Though the relaxations for the Onam festivities had kindled apprehensions, but things, however, seem to be under control and what was feared has not happened.