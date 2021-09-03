SC stays Kerala government's decision to conduct offline exams for Class XI

New Delhi :

''There is an alarming'' situation in the state owing to COVID-19, observed the apex court adding that ''cases in Kerala are about 70 per cent cases of the country. Children of this age cannot be exposed to this risk.'' ''Prima facie we find force in submission made by petitioner that the state government has not seriously considered the prevailing situation before having a physical exam proposed to be conducted in September this year. As we couldn't get a satisfactory response from counsel for the state in this regard, we grant interim relief staying the offline exam for till next date of hearing,'' said a bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Hrishikesh Roy and C T Ravikumar.





The apex court posted the matter for next hearing on September 13.





The Kerala High Court had earlier observed that conducting examination was a matter of government policy and no interference was warranted. The apex court bench passed the order on an appeal filed by advocate Rasoolshan A challenging a decision of the High Court refusing to interfere with the decision to hold offline exams.