Fri, Sep 03, 2021

Infiltration bid foiled at LoC in J and K's Poonch

Published: Sep 03,202101:23 PM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

An infiltration bid was foiled by the army at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Friday.

File photo of armymen patrolling.
File photo of armymen patrolling.
Jammu:
 On Thursday night, terrorists from across the LoC made an attempt to infiltrate in the Poonch sector, the army said.
 
 However the infiltration bid was foiled by effective firing from the Indian side.
 
 "Last night there was an infiltration attempt along the LoC in Poonch sector. The infiltration bid has been foiled by effective fire by troops on our side of the LoC," the army added.
 
 On Monday, two infiltrators were killed by the army in Poonch.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations