Calculating taxable interest in PF a/c notified

The Finance Ministry has notified rules for calculation of taxable interest on employee contributions to provident fund of over Rs 2.5 lakh per annum.
New Delhi:
In her Budget for 2021-22, Sitharaman had capped the tax-free interest earned on provident fund contribution by employees and employers together to a maximum of Rs 2.5 lakh in a year in an attempt to dissuade high earners from parking their surplus. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday notified rules for calculating taxable interest in provident fund.
Conversations