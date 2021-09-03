Fri, Sep 03, 2021

Calculating taxable interest in PF a/c notified

Published: Sep 03,202106:28 AM

The Finance Ministry has notified rules for calculation of taxable interest on employee contributions to provident fund of over Rs 2.5 lakh per annum.

Representative Image
New Delhi:
In her Budget for 2021-22, Sitharaman had capped the tax-free interest earned on provident fund contribution by employees and employers together to a maximum of Rs 2.5 lakh in a year in an attempt to dissuade high earners from parking their surplus. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday notified rules for calculating taxable interest in provident fund.
