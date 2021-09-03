Govt extends visas of all foreigners till Sept 30

The government on Thursday extended till September 30 visas of all foreign nationals stuck in India due to COVID-19 pandemic, an official spokesperson said here.
Chennai:
The spokesperson said the decision was taken because a number of foreigners who came to India on various types of visas prior to March, 2020 got stranded in the country in the absence of flights to their destinations due to the pandemic. Before exiting the country, they may apply online for an exit permission on e-FRRO portal.
Conversations