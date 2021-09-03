SC concerned over communal angle in social media posts

New Delhi :

The strong observations of the bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana came while hearing a batch of petitions, including the one filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind, seeking directions to the Centre to stop dissemination of “fake news” related to last year’s religious gathering at Nizamuddin Markaz and take strict action against those responsible for it.





“The problem is, everything in this country is shown with a communal angle by a section of media. The country is going to get a bad name ultimately,” said the bench, adding, “Did you (the Centre) ever attempt to regulate these private channels”.





The bench also agreed to hear after six weeks the Centre’s plea seeking transfer of petitions to the apex court that are pending in high courts against the validity of new IT rules which aims to regulate online content.





Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said, “Not only communal but also planted news” is there and the IT Rules have been framed to regulate content online, including web portals.





The social media only listens to “the powerful voices” and several things are written against judges, institutions without any accountability, said the bench which also comprised Justices Surya Kant and A S Bopanna.