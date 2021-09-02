Kerala logs 32,097 fresh COVID cases, 188 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram :

Kerala, which recorded the country's first coronavirus case in early 2020, reported 32,097 new COVID-19 infections and 188 deaths on Thursday, which pushed the total infection count to 41,22,133 and the fatalities to 21,149.





The test positivity rate (TPR) was found to be 18.41 per cent after testing of 1,74,307 samples in the last 24 hours, according to a state government release.





With this, 3,19,01,842 samples have been tested till now, it said.





Kerala has been reporting in excess of 30,000 daily cases for the past few days.





The bulletin also said that since Wednesday, 21,634 people have recovered from the infection taking the total recoveries to 38,60,248 and the number of active cases to 2,40,186.





Among the 14 districts of the state, Thrissur recorded the highest with 4,334 cases followed by Ernakulam (3,768), Kozhikode (3,531), Palakkad (2,998), Kollam (2,908), Malappuram (2,664), Thiruvananthapuram (2,440), Kottayam (2,121), Alappuzha (1,709), Kannur (1,626), Pathanamthitta (1,267), Idukki (1,164) and Wayanad (1,012), the release said.





Of the new cases, 98 were health workers, 102 from outside the state and 30,456 infected through contact with the source of the contact not being clear in 1,441 cases, the release said.





There are currently 5,68,087 people under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 5,34,805 are in home or institutional quarantine and 33,282 in hospitals.