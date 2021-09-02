Heavy rains lead to traffic snarls in several parts of Delhi

New Delhi :

The heavy rainfall led to waterlogging on several roads, including Pragati Maidan area, Minto Road, the roads near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and ITO. The rainfall led to heavy traffic jam on Vikas Marg to ITO and further to India Gate and Dhaula Kuwan.





Delhi on Wednesday recorded 112.1 mm rainfall in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day precipitation in September in 19 years, that inundated several areas, including the Chanakyapuri diplomatic enclave, ITO, and Cannaught Place area that disrupted the road traffic.





The traffic movement has been closed at Azad market underpass (both carriageways) due to waterlogging, said Delhi Traffic Police in its advisory.





Delhi Police warned traffic was affected from Jahangirpuri metro station to Mukarba Chowk (both carriageways) and from Nangloi to Mundka due to waterlogging.





As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in many states till September 5.





The minimum temperature on Thursday is likely to be at 25 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 31 degree Celsius.