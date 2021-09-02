Ahmedabad: Schools for classes 6 to 8 reopen with COVID-19 protocols in place

Ahmedabad :

In view of the improved COVID-19 situation in the state, the Gujarat administration has allowed physical classes in schools for students from September 2.





Speaking to ANI, Suchita Shukla, teacher of H.B. Kapadia New High school, Ahmedabad said, "We are very happy that the government allowed the permission to reopen the schools for Classes 6 to 8. Our school is following all the SOPs issued by the government. Both children and teachers are very excited to come back to school." "We have done all the preparation for the students. Staff will make sure that all the students are following COVID-19 protocols," added the principal.





Students were seen happy and enthusiastic for attending physical classes from today. "Physical classes are better than online classes as we can study with our friends together here and can clear our doubts easily. I am feeling happy to come back to school after 1.5 years," said Aniya Shah, student of H.B. Kapadia New High school, Ahmedabad.





The school has asked parents for a written consent to be submitted, mentioning their permission of sending children to school.