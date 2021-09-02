Above normal rainfall likely in September: IMD

The country received 24 per cent less than normal rainfall in August, a vast deviation from the IMD’s predictions for the month, but latest forecasts say it is expected to be above normal in September.
New Delhi:
Above normal rainfall to normal rainfall is likely over many parts of central India in September, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said Wednesday. The IMD also “updated” the overall rainfall forecast for the season and it is now likely to be around the lower end of normal rainfall, he added.
