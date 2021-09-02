Delhi records highest rainfall in Sept in 19 years, city inundated

New Delhi :

The capital had recorded 126.8 mm rainfall on September 13, 2002. The all-time record is 172.6 mm rainfall on September 16, 1963.





The heavy burst of rain submerged several areas, including the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri, in knee-deep water and affected traffic movement in parts of the city. The city gauged 75.6 mm rainfall in just three hours starting 8:30 am. This means that Delhi has already recorded more than the monthly quota of rain on the first two days of the month.





On an average, the capital gauges 125.1 mm precipitation in September every year, according to the IMD. Asked if the IMD expected such heavy rainfall — 187.1 mm since 8:30 am on Tuesday, an official said it is difficult to make “precise predictions” for a small area like Delhi two to three days in advance.





“The predictions are for larger areas, say like Haryana and Punjab. This applies across the world,” he said.





Mahesh Palawat, Vice President, Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency, said the monsoon pattern is changing due to climate change.