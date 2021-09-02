PIL in Delhi HC seeks holding of election of LS Deputy Speaker

New Delhi :

Public interest litigation (PIL) was moved in Delhi High Court that sought direction for holding of election of Deputy Lok Sabha Speaker of Parliament.





Plea alleged inaction of the Constitutional functionaries and in evading their Constitutional duties in not holding the election of the Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha.





The Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Wednesday, without issuing the notice to respondents asked the Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma representing Centre Government to take instructions in this regard and posted the matter for September 30.





The Petitioner Pawan Reley, appeared in person submitted, “It is the first time in the history of Indian republic that the office of the Deputy speaker has been vacant for 830 days (2 Years, 3 months, 7 days) as of August 30, 2021, from the date of the Constitution of 17th Lok Sabha.” The plea states that Rule 8 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha casts the primary duty on the Speaker to fix the date for holding the election of the Deputy Speaker.