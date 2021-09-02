Rs 200 cr extortion racket case probe: FIRs lodged, 23 officials transferred

New Delhi :

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police has extended its investigation into the case related to extortion of over Rs 200 crore, by Rohini jail inmate Sukesh Chandrasekar for allegedly duping wives of former Religare promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh, who are currently in Tihar jail.





At least two separate FIRs have been registered in the case so far and 23 Deputy Superintendents have been transferred on August 17.





Investigation revealed that accused Sukesh Chandrasekar had duped Shivinder’s wife Aditi Singh and Malvinder’s wife Japna Singh worth over several crores of rupees.





The women claimed that they paid crores of rupees to the conman, posing as an officer from the Union Law Ministry.