‘Centre nod for Pondy statehood’

Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday said the Centre has decided to concede the demand for statehood to Puducherry.
Puducherry: Replying to the views of members of both the ruling and opposition blocks during a debate on budget for the fiscal 2021-22 in the legislative assembly, the Chief Minister said, “statehood is absolutely necessary for Puducherry.” He noted that several hardships had been experienced without statehood status for Puducherry. The Central government has decided to concede the plea for full-fledged statehood for Puducherry, the CM said without elaborating.
Conversations