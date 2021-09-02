LPG cylinders cost up by Rs 25, Price hiked 3rd time in 2 mths

New Delhi :

The prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cooking gas cylinders across all categories including subsidized gas on Wednesday were hiked by Rs 25 per cylinder — the third straight increase in rates in less than two months.





Subsidized as well as non-subsidized LPG now costs Rs 884.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder in Delhi, according to a price notification of oil companies. This is the third straight increase in prices in less than two months. Subsidized and non-subsidized LPG rates were hiked by Rs 25.50 per cylinder on July 1.





Non-subsidized LPG rates rose by Rs 25 per cylinder on August 1 and by the same proportion on August 18. Industry sources said the subsidized LPG price was not raised on August 1 because Parliament was in session and the government could have been attacked by the opposition.





The latest increase in subsidized LPG price now has taken the cumulative rate hike since January 1 to Rs 190 per cylinder. These monthly increases led to the elimination of subsidies by May 2020. The price of domestic cooking gas has more than doubled in the last seven years. The retail selling price of domestic gas was Rs 410.5 per 14.2-kg cylinder on March 1, 2014.





In Mumbai, a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder now costs Rs 884.50 while in Kolkata, it is priced at Rs 911 — the highest among the four metros.





Rollback hike, demands JD(U)





The BJP ally Janata Dal (United) demanded on Wednesday that the government roll back the hike in cooking gas cylinder prices and step in to check the rising fuel prices as these have affected common households.