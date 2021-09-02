IRS officer Mohapatra appointed as Central Board of Direct Taxes chairman

New Delhi :

The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, in a notification said: “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri J B Mohapatra, IRS (IT: 85031), member, CBDT as Chairman of CBDT.” In May 2021, Mohapatra, a 1985-batch IRS officer, had been given additional charge as chairman after the extended tenure of incumbent PC Mody ended.





The order issued by the Department of Revenue, said, “Jagannath Bidyadhar Mohapatra, member CBDT, shall discharge the responsibilities of the post of chairman, CBDT, in addition to his own duties for a period of three months or till the appointment of a regular chairman, whichever is earlier.”