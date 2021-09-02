Payal booked for creating defamatory video on Nehru-Gandhi family

Pune :

The cyber police in Maharashtra’s Pune city has registered a case against Bollywood actor Payal Rohatgi for allegedly creating a defamatory video on the Nehru-Gandhi family and circulating it on social media, an official said on Wednesday.





Based on a complaint lodged by a local Congress leader, the cyber police on Tuesday registered a case under Sections 153 (promoting enmity between two groups), 500 (punishment for defamation), 505 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC, the official said.





As per the complaint, the actor, along with an unidentified person, allegedly created a defamatory video about Mahatma Gandhi, former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi, and other members of the Gandhi family and circulated it on social media.