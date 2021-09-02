Rawat sorry for ‘Panj Pyare’ remark, will sweep gurdwara floor as atonement

Chandigarh :

Addressing the media here, Rawat said that for the atonement of his mistake, he will sweep the floors of a Gurudwara in Uttarakhand.





“I used that word (Panj Pyare) as a reference for a respected person. Still, if my words hurt the feelings of any person, I apologize and take my words back.





For atonement, I’ll sweep the floors of a Gurudwara in my state (Uttarakhand),” Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat said.





“Punj Pyare” is a term of reverence for Sikhs. On Tuesday, Rawat used the term in reference to Navjot Singh Sidhu and four other working presidents of PPCC.