Union Minister reviews status of institutions

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a meeting with senior ministry officials on Wednesday on the status of the reopening of schools across the country and the roadmap for vaccinating their staff.
New Delhi:
Schools were closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID. The Centre had allowed the reopening of schools as per the COVID-19 situation in respective states in October last year. While several states began partial reopening, there was a complete closure again in April this year when an aggressive second wave.
