Thu, Sep 02, 2021

Union Minister reviews status of institutions

Published: Sep 02,202112:59 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan held a meeting with senior ministry officials on Wednesday on the status of the reopening of schools across the country and the roadmap for vaccinating their staff.

Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo)
Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo)
New Delhi:
Schools were closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of COVID. The Centre had allowed the reopening of schools as per the COVID-19 situation in respective states in October last year. While several states began partial reopening, there was a complete closure again in April this year when an aggressive second wave.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations