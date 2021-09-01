UGC asks all university VCs to prepare database of international students

New Delhi :

''Ministry of education, government of India has directed that a database of the information with regard to all international students studying in higher educational institutions (HEls) in India including the details of alumni needs to be created urgently,'' the letter written on August 31 read. ''Hence, all the universities are requested to provide the data of students from the graduate level onwards in the attached format via e-mail to ugcic2@gmail.com positively by September 15, 2021,'' the letter said.