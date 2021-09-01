MP man kills wife for refusing to cook chicken

Bhopal :

The incident occurred in Semariyatola village under the Papaundh police station area on the night of August 23, but involvement of the man in the killing of his wife came to light days later during investigation, they said.





Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mukesh Vaishya said, “The accused, identified as Kamlesh Kol, had an argument with his wife Rambai Kol over cooking chicken for him on the night of August 23. The argument took an ugly turn and the accused, in a fit of rage, hit his wife with a stick.”





He said the police were initially informed that the woman died after being injured in an incident.





But a post-mortem report and subsequent investigation revealed Kamlesh Kol's wife died after being on the head, Vaishya said.





A case of murder was registered against the accused and he was arrested on Sunday, he said.





After interrogation, it was revealed that Kamlesh Kol told his wife to cook chicken for him, but when she refused, he got angry and fatally assaulted her, police officials said.