Union Minister Pradhan reviews reopening of schools across country

New Delhi :

Schools were closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus infection.





The Centre had allowed the reopening of schools as per the COVID-19 situation in respective states in October last year. While several states began partial reopening of schools, there was a complete closure again in April this year when an aggressive second wave of COVID-19 hit the country.





With the improvement in the COVID-19 situation, several states have begun reopening schools now even as concerns have been expressed over the staff and teachers not being completely vaccinated.





''Shiksha Mantri Shri @dpradhanbjp reviewed the status of schools reopening across the country with senior officials of Deptt. of School Education & Literacy. He also took stock of the roadmap for vaccinating all teaching & non-teaching staff in schools by the month of September,'' the Ministry of Education said in a tweet.





The ministry added that the Centre is prioritising vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff in schools across the country to ''ensure a safe environment for reopening of schools''.