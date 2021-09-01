Death toll due to fever in Mathura village rises to 10

Another child succumbed to fever at a private hospital in Agra on Tuesday, raising the death toll in Mathura's Koh village to 10, the village head said here.
Mathura:
''Saurabh (14), son of Bhura, died at a private hospital in Agra,'' Harendra, the pradhan of the village, said.
Confirming the death, CMO Rachna Gupta said the child had gone to a relative's place in Barsana on August 20.
From Barsana, he was directly admitted to the Agra-based a private hospital where he died on Tuesday, the official said.
A makeshift hospital of four beds has been set up in Koh village with OPD facilities, officials said.
The CMO said she would visit the village on Wednesday.
