CRWMA orders K’taka to release 30.6 tmc due for TN in August

The Cauvery River Water Management Authority (CRWMA) has instructed Karnataka to release 30.6 tmc to Tamil Nadu immediately.
New Delhi: The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cauvery Management Authority held on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, CRWMA’s SK Haldar said Karnataka was supposed to release 86 tmc of water by the end of August, but released only 57 tmc. “So we told Karnataka to release the remaining water,” he said. The remaining dumping of the water to Tamil Nadu was pending for three months. Tamil Nadu insisted on the release of 86.38 tmc. The issue of Mekedatu also was discussed at the meeting, but postponed to a later date, due to lack of consensus between Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu over the construction of a dam across Cauvery. During the meeting TN insisted not to discuss Mekedatu project which is a matter of sub-judice as Supreme Court is hearing it.
Conversations