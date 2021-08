The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the demolition of Supertech Ltd’s twin 40-storey towers under construction in NOIDA in UP within three months for violation of building norms in “collusion” with district officials, holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly.

Representative Image New Delhi : The NOIDA authority received a rap on its knuckles as the top court pointed out multiple incidents of collusion of its officials with Supertech Ltd in the Emerald Court project.