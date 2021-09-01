Haryana CM lashes out at Amarinder over farmers’ issues

Chandigarh :

After accusing the Congress government in Punjab of fuelling farmers’ unrest in his state, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar listed several steps taken by the BJP to rule the state for farmers and asked what Amarinder Singh’s government has done in comparison.





Who is anti-farmer, @capt_amarinder Ji? Punjab or Haryana? asked Khattar after highlighting in eight of his tweets various steps taken by his dispensation for farmers’ welfare. Dear @capt_amarinder ji, Haryana procures 10 crops at MSP paddy, wheat, mustard, bajra, gram, moong, maize, groundnut, sunflower, cotton and makes the MSP payment directly into the account of the farmer. How many crops does Punjab buy from the farmer at MSP? Khattar asked his Punjab counterpart in one of his tweets.





1. Haryana procures 10 crops at MSP – paddy, wheat, mustard, bajra, gram, moong, maize, ground nut, sun flower, cotton and makes the MSP payment directly into the account of the farmer. How many crops does Punjab buy from the farmer at MSP? — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) August 30, 2021





He also said that Haryana has been paying the highest MSP in the country for sugarcane to its farmers for the last seven years. Why has Punjab felt the need to match Haryana only after agitation by farmers? he asked referring to Singh approving a Rs 15 per quintal hike in the State Agreed Price (SAP) of all sugarcane varieties for the 2021-22 crushing season a week ago.





Khattar on Monday had accused the Congress government in Punjab of fuelling farmers’ unrest in his state, prompting a sharp response from Singh.