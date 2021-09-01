Rains lash Delhi, Mumbai: PM takes stock of flood-hit Assam

People try to push an ambulance after heavy rain near AIIMS Hospital in New Delhi, on Tuesday

Rains lashed many parts of the national capital on Tuesday, leading to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas of the city.





According to officials of the Traffic Police and the Public Works Department (PWD), heavy waterlogging was reported underneath the AIIMS flyover, at the W-point ITO, Ring Road near Hyatt Hotel, both sides of the Savitri flyover, Maharani Bagh, Dhaula Kuan to 11 Murti carriageway, Shahjahan Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, and Moolchand underpass, among others.





Meanwhile, One person was injured in a landslide reported in Saki Naka area of Mumbai, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday. The civic body on Tuesday evacuated 100 people from Kurar village in Malad after rocks slid from a hill, as heavy rains lashed the western suburb in the morning hours.





With several parts of Assam hit hard by floods, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to take stock of the situation and assured the state of all possible help from the Centre.